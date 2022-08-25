Full Year 2022 Ardent Leisure Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Ardent Leisure Group Limited FY '22 Financial Results Conference Call.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Gary Weiss, Chairman of Ardent Leisure Group. Please go ahead.



Gary Hilton Weiss - Ardent Leisure Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. I'm joined today in the presentation by Greg Yong and JosÃ© De Sacadura. I'm pleased to announce today that we've appointed Greg as Chief Executive of Ardent Leisure Group and Jose assumed the position of Acting Chief Financial Officer. FY '22 results conclude an important chapter in the history of Ardent Leisure Group. As is well known, the results released today reflect the final contribution of Main Event to Ardent Leisure.



The FY '22 results reflect a significant turnaround at Main Event, which has taken place over the last 4 years with Main Event recording an EBITDA contribution, excluding specific items of USD 106 million, up