Nov 08, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ardent Leisure Group Limited Extraordinary General Meeting.
I'd now like to hand you over to Dr. Gary Weiss, Chairman. Please go ahead.
Gary Hilton Weiss - Ardent Leisure Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Ardent Leisure Group Limited. My name is Gary Weiss, and I'm the Chairman of Ardent Leisure. This year, Ardent's Annual General Meeting is being conducted in a hybrid format, allowing shareholders to participate either in person or virtually via the online platform.
Before I formally open the meeting, I will outline some procedural matters on today's meeting for those who are joining us virtually. If you experience any technical issues during the meeting, we have published a virtual meeting guide on our website, which includes details on how to seek assistance.
A recording of today's meeting will be available on our website later this afternoon. Shareholders who are online will have the opportunity to ask
Ardent Leisure Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Nov 08, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...