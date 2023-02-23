Half Year 2023 Ardent Leisure Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Gary Hilton Weiss - Ardent Leisure Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm Gary Weiss, Chairman of Ardent Leisure Group. I'm joined on the call today by Greg Yong, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jose de Sacadura, who is the Chief Financial Officer for Ardent Leisure. The results that we released today obviously reflect the past and the present of Ardent. First, the half year results reflect the substantial gain on the sale of our former Main Event business, which completed on 30 June 2022. Secondly, and most significantly for Ardent moving forward. These results reflect the greatly improved performance of our theme parks and attractions business for the first half of FY 2023.



Notably, as reported, our revenue in this division for the period was the highest in over 6 years, and correspondingly EBITDA, excluding specific items, of $4.3 million was positive for the first time since the first half of FY '17. Greg and Jose will speak to the results, but I just want to specifically draw attention to Page 6 of the investor presentation, which provides a useful