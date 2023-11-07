Ardent Leisure Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

David Haslingden - Ardent Leisure Group Limited - Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Ardent Leisure Group Limited, which this year is being held at our SkyPoint Observation Deck on the Gold Coast. My name is David Haslingden, and I'm the Lead Independent Director of Ardent Leisure.



I'd like to begin today by acknowledging the Yugambeh people, traditional custodians of the land on which we're meeting today and pay my respects to their elders past and present. I extend that respect to any Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people joining us today.



For those attending in person, welcome to SkyPoint. It's our pleasure to showcase to you one of our most important and best-performing assets. Today's meeting will be chaired by Dr. Gary Weiss. Unfortunately, due to unexpected personal circumstances, Gary hasn't been able to join us in person in the room here today, but he joins us by telephone from Sydney. I'll now hand over to Gary for some opening remarks and to open our AGM formally.



Gary Weiss - Ardent Leisure Group