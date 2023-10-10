Oct 10, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Maisons du Monde Conference Call. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Francois-Melchior De Polignac, CEO. Please go ahead.
Francois-Melchior De Polignac - Maisons du Monde S.A. - CEO & Director
Thank you. Good morning to all of you, and thank you for joining this call on such short notice. You have no doubt seen the press release we issued yesterday evening. We underperformed in Q3 2023, and we adjusted our full year guidance.
I will first share with you a brief diagnosis of what happened, then move on to the implications for our full year guidance. And last, I will walk you through the incremental actions we are taking to adjust to this new environment. Then of course, Gilles Lemaire and I will be delighted to answer any questions you may have.
So first of all, let me give
Maisons du Monde SA Conference Call for Investors and Analysts Transcript
Oct 10, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...