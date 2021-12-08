Q2 2022 Medincell SA Earnings Call(English) Transcript

Dec 08, 2021 / 06:30PM GMT

David HeuzÃ©,Medincell SA-Head - Communication



Hello, everyone. Welcome to this video conference dedicated to the presentation of our half yearly results, MedinCell's period from April 1 to September 30, 2021. Today, we released two documents after the close of the stock market: firstly, a press release with a summary of our financials for this period; secondly, an extended report that can download on our on our website. This conference will last 45 minutes maximum.



(Conference Instructions) For this meeting, I'm in Paris with Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. Hello, Christophe?



Christophe Douat - Medincell SA - CEO



Hello, David. Hi to all.



David HeuzÃ©,Medincell SA-Head - Communication



And Jaime Arango, our Chief Financial Officer. Hello, Jaime.



Jaime Arango - Medincell SA - CFO



Hello, David. Hello, everyone.



David HeuzÃ©,Medincell SA-Head<