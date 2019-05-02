Q1 2019 Mekonomen AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you. Welcome everybody to this presentation of the first quarter of 2019. We have record sales and improved EBIT, and that's, of course, both due to the acquisitions which was made last year but also good improvement in the core business, so to say. We have been the last quarter and will be in the future as well focused very much on profitable growth. We have an ongoing cost saving program, which will give a saving of SEK 65 million annually as from the fourth quarter this year. SEK 30 million of that will come over in the third quarter. And of course, we will act on profitable businesses, streamlining our organization and very high prioritization of our projects.



We felt that during the