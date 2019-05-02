May 02, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Mekonomen Quarter 1 Presentation 2019. My name is Anna, and I will be your coordinator for today's conference. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to CEO Pehr Oscarson, your host for this call. Thank you.
Pehr Oscarson - Mekonomen AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you. Welcome everybody to this presentation of the first quarter of 2019. We have record sales and improved EBIT, and that's, of course, both due to the acquisitions which was made last year but also good improvement in the core business, so to say. We have been the last quarter and will be in the future as well focused very much on profitable growth. We have an ongoing cost saving program, which will give a saving of SEK 65 million annually as from the fourth quarter this year. SEK 30 million of that will come over in the third quarter. And of course, we will act on profitable businesses, streamlining our organization and very high prioritization of our projects.
We felt that during the
Q1 2019 Mekonomen AB Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...