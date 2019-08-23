Aug 23, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to Mekonomen's Quarter 2 Presentation 2019. My name is Anna, and I will be your coordinator for today's conference. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over to CEO, Pehr Oscarson, your host for this call. Thank you.
Pehr Oscarson - Mekonomen AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome. Today, with me, I also have Ãsa KÃ¤llenius, the CFO. And I will start the presentation with going directly into the first slide.
The second quarter of 2019, we could report a stable organic sales, of course, in total, we have an increase of 90% when we also include the acquisitions of FTZ and Inter-Team.
Going forward, we will continue to focus with profitable growth and cash flow. We have an ongoing cost-saving program, which we have announced earlier, but it's working according to plan, and it will give us a full effect of annually SEK 65 million at the end of Q4.
We're also acting on unprofitable business, streamlining our organization, and of
Q2 2019 Mekonomen AB Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 23, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...