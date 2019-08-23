Q2 2019 Mekonomen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Mekonomen's Quarter 2 Presentation 2019.



Pehr Oscarson - Mekonomen AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome. Today, with me, I also have Ãsa KÃ¤llenius, the CFO. And I will start the presentation with going directly into the first slide.



The second quarter of 2019, we could report a stable organic sales, of course, in total, we have an increase of 90% when we also include the acquisitions of FTZ and Inter-Team.



Going forward, we will continue to focus with profitable growth and cash flow. We have an ongoing cost-saving program, which we have announced earlier, but it's working according to plan, and it will give us a full effect of annually SEK 65 million at the end of Q4.



We're also acting on unprofitable business, streamlining our organization, and of