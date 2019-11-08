Q3 2019 Mekonomen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Mekonomen's Group Third Quarterly Call 2019. My name is Anna, and I will be your Chorus Call operator for today's conference. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand you over CEO, Pehr Oscarson, your host for this call. Thank you.



Pehr Oscarson - Mekonomen AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to this call where we will try to guide you through the third quarter of 2019 for Mekonomen Group.



In short, we have had a strong sales growth and we have improved profitability. We have improving activities, which we have, for example, the cost savings plans and others, are doing according to plan. And we are also proud that the attractive concepts and brands contributes to an increased sales, and it's the increased sales are mostly within the affiliated workshops.



Together with me here is also Ãsa KÃ¤llenius, CFO, so we will try to shift between us. And now I will hand over to Ãsa with some numbers.



