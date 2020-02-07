Q4 2019 Mekonomen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Mekonomen Group Conference Call Year-end Report January to December 2019. My name is Courtney, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event.



Please note that this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



And I will now hand you over to your host, Chief Executive Officer, Pehr Oscarson, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Pehr Oscarson - Mekonomen AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome to this call where we will present a bit about our fourth quarter 2019. Together with me here is Ãsa KÃ¤llenius, our CFO, who will also take us through some numbers.



But to start, I would say, we have a stable performance in the fourth quarter, and shortly, we'd talk about continued sales growth and a stable profitability. The ongoing EBIT improvement activities are according to plan. We have improved our cash flow generation. And the Board has decided to propose a dividend of SEK 0.5 per share. And we still see that our attractive concepts and