Q2 2020 Mekonomen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Pehr Oscarson - Mekonomen AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Very welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Together here, I have also Ãsa KÃ¤llenius, CFO, and we're going to guide you through the second quarter 2020 and summarize of the first half of the year.



Despite challenging condition, we made a strong result in the second quarter, thanks to our intense efforts to handle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the data breach in the end of March. We have succeeded in adapting our operations towards respective market conditions when it comes to lowering our costs and continue cost focus and on our customers' needs. No one can say for how long this pandemic will continue, but my firm belief is that we are very well positioned for