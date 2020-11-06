Q3 2020 Mekonomen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Mekonomen Group Quarter 3 Report 2020. My name is Anna, and I will be your coordinator for today's conference. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to CEO, Pehr Oscarson, your host for this call. Thank you.



Pehr Oscarson - Mekonomen AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I have Asa Kallenius, CFO, with me here, and we're going to guide you through the third quarter 2020.



Despite challenging times, our third quarter was characterized by increased activity and stabilized demand. We reported positive organic growth and improved profitability on the back of a broad range of forceful actions and structural initiatives.



At the end of the quarter, we have seen uncertainty grow in our markets as the reported COVID-19 infection rates have increased. We're still confident that in that the underlying demand for our products and services is robust. And we, therefore, expect a limited effect from the