Q4 2020 Mekonomen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to Mekonomen Group quarter 4 report 2020. My name is Anna and I will be your coordinator for today's conference. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to CEO, Pehr Oscarson, your host for this call. Thank you.



Pehr Oscarson - Mekonomen AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of the fourth quarter 2020. With me, I have our CFO, Asa Kallenius, and we're going to guide you through the presentation.



As we all know, the pandemic is still affecting many countries and markets, and there are heavy restrictions, and these are challenging time. But despite this, Mekonomen group stand strong. We're taking forceful actions to adapt during 2020 and the fourth quarter is a clear proof of our resilience. It's also an evidence of a stable underlying demand of our product and services. We ended the year with sharply improved profitability and strong cash flow.



The focus for the group going forward is to strengthen our