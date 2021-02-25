Mekonomen AB Capital Markets Day (Virtual) Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Pehr Oscarson is the President and CEO of Mekonomen Group. He has been in the group since 2001. It has since then had dealing positions within sales, marketing and business development. He has been one of the driving forces to develop the independent aftermarket. He has been the President and CEO for Mekonomen Group the past 4 years.



Asa Kallenius is the CFO of Mekonomen Group. She has been in the group and the management team since 2017. He she has a broad experience from the CFO role in various larger companies and have had a key role in the group's current structure and integration of the acquisitions of FTZ and Inter-Team in 2018.



Petra Bendelin is Director of Business Development & Strategy within Mekonomen Group. She has been in the group since 2010 as Managing Director for one of the subsidiary companies within the group with focus on business development. Petra have had a key role in a large portion of the group's service development within training, business systems and customer service. She has been in the management team of Mekonomen Group since February