Q2 2021 Mekonomen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the second quarter 2021. With me today, I have our CFO, Asa Kallenius, and we will guide you through our results.



I'm very pleased to say that it has been a good second quarter with increased growth and improved profitability. Again, we set a new record with the best ever sales and EBIT for a single quarter in the group's history. Our solid financial position gives us both security in a continued uncertainty in our markets due to the bad pandemic, but foremost, the possibility to further invest in growth.



During the quarter, we have continued to develop our collaboration model with electric car manufacturers and we'll be back on the