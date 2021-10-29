Q3 2021 Mekonomen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the third quarter 2021. Asa Kallenius, our CFO, is with me, and will guide you through the results. Once again, I'm very glad to say that we have delivered another record quarter. This is the best third quarter ever for the group with further growth and improved profitability. Our solid financial position gives us the possibility to further expansion in the growth, both organically and through larger acquisitions.



During the year, we have had focus on developing our offer around electric cars, resulting in several steps forward within training, assortment, services and concepts. I will be back later on this later in the presentation. Thanks to our size, position and strong concepts, we have managed to increase our