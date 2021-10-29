Oct 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Mekonomen Group Telephone Conference Q3 Report 2021. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over to our host, Pehr Oscarson, to begin the call.
Pehr Oscarson - Mekonomen AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the third quarter 2021. Asa Kallenius, our CFO, is with me, and will guide you through the results. Once again, I'm very glad to say that we have delivered another record quarter. This is the best third quarter ever for the group with further growth and improved profitability. Our solid financial position gives us the possibility to further expansion in the growth, both organically and through larger acquisitions.
During the year, we have had focus on developing our offer around electric cars, resulting in several steps forward within training, assortment, services and concepts. I will be back later on this later in the presentation. Thanks to our size, position and strong concepts, we have managed to increase our
Q3 2021 Mekonomen AB Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...