Q4 2021 Mekonomen AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Pehr Oscarson - Mekonomen AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the fourth quarter and full year 2021. I have Asa Kallenius with me and we will guide you through the results. 2021 had been the most profitable year so far in the history of the group. The fourth quarter confirms our strong position with good profitability. Finally, we can now proceed further and continue to invest for future growth.



Our size and simulation (inaudible) crucial for our success. We've been able to (inaudible) service despite the local challenges with deliveries and raw materials in the past year. This has led to increased customer loyalty and (inaudible) for us. Throughout the year, we have had a lot of focus on the electric car transition, making us well positioned for the future. I'll come back (inaudible) in 2 minutes. Overall, we have solid financial position with favorite conditions for future investments. As previously stated, we aim to use our solid financial position to invest in our core business and potential acquisitions