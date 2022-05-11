Q1 2022 Mekonomen AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Mekonomen Q1 2022 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I am pleased to present Pehr Oscarson, CEO; Asa Kallenius, CFO. Mr. Oscarson, please go ahead.



Pehr Oscarson - Mekonomen AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the first quarter 2022. Together with the CFO, Asa Kallenius, I will guide you through the results.



We have had continued solid development in the first quarter, the most profitable Q1 so far in the history for the group. This, despite challenges from pandemic-related restrictions in the beginning of the year, where sick leaves and quarantine regulation, in foremost in Nordics, have had a negative impact. Apart from that, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused huge worries all around the world.



At the same time, our strong financial position gives us the possibility to continue focusing on further development of the business according to our strategy. This includes strategic core business