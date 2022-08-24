Q2 2022 Meko AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MEKO Q2 report conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Pehr Oscarson. Please go ahead.



Pehr Oscarson - Meko AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the presentation of the second quarter 2022. Together with CFO, Asa Kallenius, will guide you through the results.



On 1st of July, we closed the acquisition of Koivunen ahead of schedule, which is very positive, and this enabled us to start to extract synergies earlier than expected. The acquisition enables continued growth and a strengthened position for us in Northern Europe. And we're taking other step towards being the best and most complete partner to the customers in our markets by becoming the market leader in Finland, Estonia and expanding to Latvia and Lithuania.



I'm fairly satisfied with the quarter given the circumstances. We are comparing to a record quarter last year. We