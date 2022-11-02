Q3 2022 Meko AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Pehr Oscarson - Meko AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the third quarter '22. Together with CFO, Asa Kallenius, I will guide you through the results.



We continue to deliver organic growth, which proves our resilience business model, and this is a sign of the strength of our -- for our strategy and long-term profitable growth. We are growing rapidly in the strong Polish and Baltic markets. We have increased our market shares, along with increasing profitability in a successful way.



In Sweden, we experienced a stable market, while we experienced a weaker demand in the Norway and Denmark, especially when we compare to the same quarter last year, which was a very extremely good quarter, especially in