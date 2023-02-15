Q4 2022 Meko AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Meko AB Q4 Report 2022. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to CEO, Pehr Oscarson. Please go ahead.



Pehr Oscarson - Meko AB - President & CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the fourth quarter and year-end report for 2022. I'll now guide you through the results. Our CFO, Asa, is not joining us today, but will, of course, be back on next occasion.



We continue to deliver organic growth in the quarter and have had a strong development in most markets. However, there has been some challenging market conditions in Denmark. We are taking actions to mitigate the effects in Denmark as well as intensifying our effort in all markets to increase our profitability. I will get back to our actions within respect market shortly, but one example is Norway, where we have optimized the organization further, including the branch network. This will create better efficiency, cost control for the future business. We have once again proven our resilient