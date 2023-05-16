Q1 2023 Meko AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Pehr Oscarson - Meko AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the first quarter 2023. I'm here together with our CFO, Asa Kallenius, and we will guide you through the results.



We often say that MEKO's business model is resilient, that we benefit from a strong underlying demand in good times and in bad. And as we know, there is some macroeconomic turbulence around us, which also affects MEKO. But I would still say that the first quarter is another sign of our resilience. And to be more specific, we have a solid organic growth, a stable underlying EBIT in the quarter. We are also improving our cash flow, which enable us to strengthen our financial