Q2 2023 Meko AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MEKO AB Q2 Report 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Pehr Oscarson. Please go ahead.



Pehr Oscarson - Meko AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the second quarter for 2023. I'm here together with our CFO, Ãsa KÃ¤llenius, and we will guide you through the key figures today.



Let me start by summarize the highlights, and let's look at Slide 2. In short, the second quarter demonstrates that MEKO is steady even as the economy slows down. We increased our revenue, improved EBIT and generated a higher cash flow. Also, we see a pent-up demand to repair and maintaining our cars. The market conditions improved in several markets, which is an evidence of a strong underlying demand for our products and services. That said, we faced challenges. Among these are