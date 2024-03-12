Adam Vandervoort, the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), has sold 15,653 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 18,518 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Teladoc Health Inc is a multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company that provides a platform for online healthcare services, connecting patients with medical professionals remotely. The company's services include general medical care, mental health services, and specialized medical consultations.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys of Teladoc Health Inc stock, while there have been 68 insider sells. This trend in insider transactions may provide some insight into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Teladoc Health Inc were trading at $14.52, giving the company a market cap of $2.403 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.39, with a GF Value of $37.69. This valuation suggests that Teladoc Health Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

