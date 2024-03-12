Jeffrey Cox, President of IBEX Digital, a subsidiary of IBEX Ltd (IBEX, Financial), sold 9,383 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $16.05 per share, resulting in a total value of $150,600.15. Jeffrey Cox has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 25,000 shares and making no purchases of IBEX Ltd stock during that period. IBEX Ltd specializes in providing customer lifecycle management solutions, including customer support, acquisition, and retention services. The company operates through its global network, leveraging technology and analytics to deliver services across various industries. The insider transaction history for IBEX Ltd indicates a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with 0 total buys. However, there have been 2 insider sells in the same timeframe, suggesting a trend of insider sales. On the valuation front, IBEX Ltd's shares were trading at $16.05 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $270.607 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.81, which is lower than the industry median of 27.97 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $19.69, IBEX Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Jeffrey Cox may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their positions in IBEX Ltd.

