Feb 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Good day, and welcome to the Magnit Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating and Unaudited Financial Results Conference Call.



Albert Avetikov - Public Joint Stock Company Magnit - Chief IR Officer



Thank you, John. Good evening, good afternoon, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us to discuss Magnit's Operating and Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020 and Full Year. With me to review the results are, as usual, Dmitry Ivanov, acting CFO; and our CEO, Jan Dunning. The announcement and respective presentation are available on our website.



After our remarks, as usually, we will look forward to taking your questions. Before we jump into the results, I would also like to remind you that today's financial results are based on the management accounts. And with that, I now turn the call over to Magnit CEO, Jan Dunning. Jan, please.



Jan Gezinus Dunning - Public Joint