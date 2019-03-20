Full Year 2018 MHP SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the PJSC Myronivsky Hliboproduct Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and 12 Months 2018 Conference Call and Webcast. Today's speakers would be Iryna Bublyk, Head of Investment Planning Department of MHP; and Viktoria Kapelyushnaya, CFO.



Dear speakers, the floor is yours. Please go ahead.



Iryna Bublyk -



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for MHP's conference call dedicated to our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. My name is Iryna Bublyk. I'm Head of Investment Planning Department of MHP. Together with our CFO, Viktoria Kapelyushnaya, we will lead you through the presentation. For your information, Anastasiya Sobotyuk, Director of Investor Relations is currently enjoying her short maternity leave and she promised to rejoin the team soon, early in June this year. I hope that everybody is ready, so we can start our call now.



Let's start from macro fundamentals, Page #4. During 2018, macro conditions in Ukraine have been improving and GDP growth accelerated to 3.4% year