Q1 2019 MHP SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 12, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Anastasiya Sobotyuk - MHP SE - Corporate Secretary



Thank you for joining us today for MHP's conference call dedicated to MHP's financial results for the first quarter of 2019.



First of all, I would like to draw your attention that since today and going forward the company's results include also the results from operations of Perutnina Ptuj, so -- the PPJ.



At this time, MHP's financial results for the first quarter of 2019, include the results of PPJ from the 21st February, 2019, when the acquisition was completed. Due to not significant impact on the MHP's results for Q1 2019, operating results and trends explanation were presented without PPJ impact.



As usual, I have to tell in advance that some of the things we discuss today