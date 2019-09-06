Q2 2019 MHP SE Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 06, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Anastasiya Sobotyuk - MHP SE - Corporate Secretary



Good afternoon, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today for MHP's conference call dedicated to MHP's financial results for the second quarter and 6 months of 2019.



First of all, I would like to draw your attention and remind that at the end of February, MHP completed the deal and acquired Perutnina Ptuj, so the PP, the name is PP. Therefore, going forward, the company's results include also operational and financial results of Perutnina Ptuj. PP is now reported separately in our financial statements, in our press release as the Europe operating segment.



As usual, I have to tell you in advance that some of the things we discuss today are forward-looking statements. Please take it into consideration. And of course, I encourage you to use today's press release with our financial