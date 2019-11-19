Nov 19, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to MHP Financial Results for Q3 and 9 Months 2019 Conference Call and Webcast.
I now hand over to Anastasiya Sobotyuk, Director of Investor Relations. Madam, please go ahead.
Anastasiya Sobotyuk - MHP SE - Corporate Secretary
Thank you. Good afternoon and good morning. Thank you for joining us today for MHP's conference call. On today's call, we will present and then together with you discuss MHP's financial results for the third quarter and 9 months of 2019.
First of all, I would like to draw your attention that since the second quarter of 2019 and going forward, the company's results include operational and financial results of Perutnina Ptuj, and we call it PP. PP results are reported separately in the European operations.
As usual, I have to tell you in advance that some of the things we discuss today are forward-looking statements, please take it into consideration. And of course, I encourage you to use today's press release with our financial statement for the detailed information.
On
Q3 2019 MHP SE Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 19, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...