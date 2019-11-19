Q3 2019 MHP SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to MHP Financial Results for Q3 and 9 Months 2019 Conference Call and Webcast.



I now hand over to Anastasiya Sobotyuk, Director of Investor Relations. Madam, please go ahead.



Anastasiya Sobotyuk - MHP SE - Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Good afternoon and good morning. Thank you for joining us today for MHP's conference call. On today's call, we will present and then together with you discuss MHP's financial results for the third quarter and 9 months of 2019.



First of all, I would like to draw your attention that since the second quarter of 2019 and going forward, the company's results include operational and financial results of Perutnina Ptuj, and we call it PP. PP results are reported separately in the European operations.



As usual, I have to tell you in advance that some of the things we discuss today are forward-looking statements, please take it into consideration. And of course, I encourage you to use today's press release with our financial statement for the detailed information.



On