Full Year 2019 MHP SE Earnings Call Transcript

Anastasiya Sobotyuk - MHP SE - Corporate Secretary



All right. Thank you very much, Michael. Good afternoon, and good morning. Welcome to the call. Thank you for joining us today for MHP's conference call dedicated to MHP's financial results for the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2019. I think and I hope that, taking into account challenging time because of the COVID-19, you are having this call from your home.



Please take into consideration that some of the things we discuss today are forward-looking statements. And of course, I encourage you to use today's press release with our financial statements and the annual report for the detailed information. Please also take a look at the Risk Management section of the annual report, which will help you to understand how and to what extent MHP manages general and current risks, including COVID-19.



Let's start our presentation now. So on today's call, we have CFO of MHP, Viktoria Kapelyushnaya. She will present financial results of the company in general and by segment;