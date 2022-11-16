Q3 2022 Mhp Se Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

MHP's Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call.



Anastasiya Sobotyuk - MHP SE - Director of IR and International Communications & Corporate Secretary



Thank you very much, Tim. The stakeholders, good afternoon, and Good morning. Thank you for joining us today for MHP's conference call. As Steve said, Anastasiya, Director of Investor Relations and International Communications. On the call today, together with Viktoria Kapelyushnaya, CFO of MHP, we will discuss MHP's financial and operational results for the third quarter and 9 months of 2022 as well as the current operational environment and expectations until the end of 2022 and going forward, taking into account the world in Ukraine, its current consequences for the country, challenges it brought to the operational environment in Ukraine and in the world. Today's call is based on information released earlier today. However, during our call, we will discuss our projections