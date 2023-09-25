Q2 2023 Mhp Se Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Thank you for standing by. I'd like to welcome you to MHP's Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Without further ado, I would now like to pass the line to the MHP team. Anastasiya, the floor is yours.



Anastasiya Sobotyuk - MHP SE - Director of IR and International Communications & Corporate Secretary



Thank you very much, Tim. Guest stakeholders, good afternoon and good morning. Thank you for joining us today on press conference call dedicated to the second quarter and 6 months results. Together with CFO of MHP, Ms. Viktoria Kapelyushnaya, will discuss MHP's financial and operational results as well as current operational environment and expectations for 2023 in general, taking into account the war in Ukraine continues.



Today's call is based on press release and financial results published earlier today. However, during our call, we will discuss our projections and plans based on our assumptions, domestic and international trends, please take it into account.



