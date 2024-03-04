Mar 04, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Brian Christopher Peterson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD
All right, everyone, we're going to go ahead and get started. Welcome to the 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference. Very happy to kick off the conference with Manhattan Associates, CEO, Eddie Capel. Thanks for coming back.
Eddie Capel - Manhattan Associates, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Good morning. Yes, sure. My pleasure. Thank you.
Brian Christopher Peterson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD
So Eddie, for people maybe new to Manhattan, maybe start with a couple of minute intro into the company.
Eddie Capel - Manhattan Associates, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Yes, right. I'll try to do Manhattan in a minute. Let's see. So founded in 1990, 34 years old, Manhattan Beach, California, hence the name actually, relocated to Atlanta in 1995, have been there ever since. We focus on supply chain management software, supply
Manhattan Associates Inc at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference Transcript
