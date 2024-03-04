Mar 04, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

All right, everyone, we're going to go ahead and get started. Welcome to the 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference. Very happy to kick off the conference with Manhattan Associates, CEO, Eddie Capel. Thanks for coming back.



Good morning. Yes, sure. My pleasure. Thank you.



So Eddie, for people maybe new to Manhattan, maybe start with a couple of minute intro into the company.



Yes, right. I'll try to do Manhattan in a minute. Let's see. So founded in 1990, 34 years old, Manhattan Beach, California, hence the name actually, relocated to Atlanta in 1995, have been there ever since. We focus on supply chain management software, supply