Half Year 2022 Monash IVF Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Michael D. Knaap - Monash IVF Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Matt, and good morning, and thank you all for joining us for our group's results presentation for the first half of FY '22. Our CFO, Malik Jainudeen, also joins me and will be later stepping us through the details of our financials. By way of background, Monash IVF is a market leader in providing reproductive care in our core assisted reproductive services, diagnostics, genetics and pathology services with a growing network of 48 IVF and women's ultrasound clinics and service centers across Australia and expanding in Southeast Asia.



Our experienced and capable team includes 132 doctors and in excess of 600 scientific, nursing and support staff. I would again like to take this opportunity to thank every one of our team for their unrelenting patient-first mindset