Q3 2019 MLP SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the publication of MLP regarding the results Q3 2019. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Jan Berg, who will start the conference today. Please go ahead, sir.



Jan Berg - MLP SE - Head of Communications and Politics



Yes. Thank you very much, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome to our Q3 financial results conference call. We very much appreciate you taking this time to join our telephone conference.



We have no shortage of interesting topics today, so I hand directly over to our CFO, Reinhard Loose.



Reinhard Loose - MLP SE - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We've been able to continue the positive development of recent quarters the last few months. On the revenue side, we have not only recorded a new all-time high, but also enjoyed high-quality growth. The diversification of our revenue basis, which we have been consistently