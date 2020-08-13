Q2 2020 MLP SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the conference call on the Publication MLP Results First Half Year 2020. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andreas Herzog. Please go ahead, sir.



Andreas Herzog - MLP SE - Head of IR and Financial Communications



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to the presentation of our financial results for the first half year 2020. All documents, including today's presentation are on our website. Here with me is our Chief Financial Officer, Reinhard Loose, who will firstly comment on our business development in the first 6 months. Afterwards, we will be happy to answer your questions. So, now I would like to hand it over to Reinhard.



Reinhard Loose - MLP SE - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you, Andreas, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. The IP group was able to continue its growth trend and increased total revenue for the first half of the year to a new record levels since the