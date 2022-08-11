Q2 2022 MLP SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Andreas Herzog - MLP SE - Head of IR and Financial Communications



Thank you, operator. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our conference call. This morning, the MLP Group published quite strong results for the first 6 months of the year. With me today is our CFO, Reinhard Loose, who will guide you through our numbers. And of course, we'll be available for your questions afterwards. So please go ahead, Reinhard.



Reinhard Loose - MLP SE - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you, Andreas. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. The MLP Group remains on track, following an excellent start of the first quarter, we underpinned our great stability in the second quarter. This was achieved despite operating in a market environment that was clearly subdued particularly due to the war in Ukraine and the high level of inflation. We