Q4 2022 MLP SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Frank Heinemann -
Ladies and gentlemen, Good morning from Wiesloch, and welcome to our analyst conference. I also welcome the CEO of MLP, Dr. Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg; as well as our CFO, Reinhard Loose.
Before we move straight into our business development, please allow me a brief comment on the agenda. Following the presentations, you can ask your questions. You can always submit your questions during the presentations. (Operator Instructions) And now to the exciting topics, I hand over to Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg. Please go ahead.
Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg - MLP SE - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO
Thank you, Frank. Warm welcome from my side to you ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to inform you about our business year 2022 and speaking with you about our forecast and our planning up to the year '25.
We are looking back on a satisfying business year 2022, a year that burdened us challenges in historical dimensions. We altogether were faced with a war in Ukraine, geopolitical shifts, energy availability question, rising
