Q2 2023 MLP SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Pascal LÃ¶cher -
Thank you very much, and welcome to MLP's conference call to our results for the First Half Year and the Second Quarter of 2023. With me today is our CFO, Reinhard Loose. He will guide you through the presentation. And of course, we are happy to take your questions after the presentation. So please go ahead, Reinhard.
Reinhard Loose - MLP SE - CFO & Member of the Executive Board
Thank you, Pascal, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. After the first 6 months of the current financial year, we can say the MLP Group is holding its ground despite operating in an environment that remains difficult. This has also put us in a solid position for the rest of the year. Broad and strategically interlinked positioning of our Group helps us remain successful even when facing conditions that continue to be characterized by crisis and the massive strains on consumers, as well as their knock-on effects. The strong pillars of our business serve to compensate for one another during varying market situations.
Despite continued pressures
