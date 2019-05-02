Q1 2019 Moneta Money Bank as Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Now we're pleased to announce our first quarter 2019 results, which were published today on MONETA website.



TomÃ¡Å¡SpurnÃ½ - MONETA Money Bank, a.s. - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, I welcome you to our quarterly call. I would start with Page 2 where we have the key developments in first quarter of 2019. We are pleased to announce that our operating income expanded by 6.9%. This is driven mainly by expansion of the net interest income at 8.4% in the first quarter. And I would like to mention that it is actually 3 years, almost 3 years since we've been in IPO-ed, and we