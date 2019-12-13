Dec 13, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to MONETA Money Bank. Request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to TomÃ¡Å¡ SpurnÃ½. Please go ahead, sir.



TomÃ¡Å¡SpurnÃ½ - MONETA Money Bank, a.s. - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, evening for us. It is



(technical difficulty)



to be at minimum or higher than EUR 205 million. So we're buying the business at a discount. In addition to that, we allow the seller prior to closing, to take out dividend



(technical difficulty)



the funding capacity of the bank, and I'll comment on the nature of the products a little bit later on. From a capital perspective, the acquisition will consume estimated CZK 5.3 billion of our existing capital. This is based on a calculation, which shows that we will add in terms of risk-weighted assets, estimated CZK 33 billion of RWAs. In terms of financing the acquisition and subsequent growth capacity of MONETA Group, we will seek to issue additional Tier 2 bonds.

