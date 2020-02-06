Full Year 2019 Moneta Money Bank as Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of MONETA Money Bank with today's speakers, TomÃ¡Å¡ SpurnÃ½, Carl Normann VÃ¶kt, Jan Fricek and Andrew Gerber.



TomÃ¡Å¡SpurnÃ½ - MONETA Money Bank, a.s. - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It is my pleasure to present the results of 2019 as well as the fourth quarter.



I would ask you to turn to Page 2. We have selected highlights of 2019 where -- let me start with the net profit. We have delivered the net profit of CZK 4.019 billion for the year 2019. Perhaps equally importantly, we have improved our core recurring performance by 13.4%, and we will show you that the bank realized lot less on one-off gains. Also, in 2019, we have enjoyed strong growth in lending activity, mainly on retail. And annualized on the entire portfolio, we registered 11.8% growth year-to-year. And our