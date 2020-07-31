Half Year 2020 Moneta Money Bank as Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

TomÃ¡Å¡ SpurnÃ½ - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I have the pleasure to open our conference call. Throughout the conference call, we will refer to presentation that we published on our website this morning at 7:00 A.M. It's titled First Half 2020 Results.



So let me begin. I'll turn to Page #4. We have the pleasure to report that MONETA had become the most awarded bank in Czech Republic. We received 10 awards in fairly prestigious local competition called Golden Crown. The awards really focused on our digital banking and innovation.



Secondly, on Page #5, you see that we were upgraded by MSCI Index on environmental, social and