Q3 2020 Moneta Money Bank as Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

TomÃ¡Å¡SpurnÃ½ - MONETA Money Bank, a.s. - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good afternoon, and good morning to the U.S.-based shareholders. Ladies and gentlemen, I have the pleasure to open today's conference call on our results of third quarter of 2020.



I would ask you to turn to Page #4, where we comment highlights of our financial performance. The bank generated operating income of CZK 9.4 billion as of end of third quarter. This obviously includes the one-off gain that we have from the acquisition that we closed in the second quarter. The one-off gain is CZK 1.1 billion. During the same period, we had accrued operating expenditures at the level of CZK 4.1 billion. Additionally, the 2 items result in pre