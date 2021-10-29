Q3 2021 Moneta Money Bank as Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Tomas Spurny - MONETA Money Bank, a.s. - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I welcome you on our regular quarterly call. I will refer throughout the presentation to materials that we published this morning on our website, which is titled Third Quarter of 2021 Results.



And if I may ask you to turn to Page #4 to provide you with highlights of our performance year-to-date. MONETA delivered year-to-date net profit of CZK 2.9 billion. This is the result of generating operating income at the level of CZK 8.2 billion. We have incurred operating expenses of CZK 4.1 billion that translates into pre-impairment profit of CZK 4.1 billion, and we have incurred cost of risk at the level of CZK 0.5 billion. Based on trends that