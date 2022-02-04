Q4 2021 Moneta Money Bank as Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Tomas Spurny - MONETA Money Bank, a.s. - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Let me begin our conference call today. Our presenters today will be Mr. Jan Fricek, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Carl Normann Vokt, our Chief Risk Officer; and Andrew Gerber, our Chief Product and Marketing Officer.



If I may, I'll ask you to turn to Page 4 of our presentation, the highlights of 2021. We've accomplished to deliver operating revenues of CZK 11.2 billion. Against that, we've incurred operating expenses of CZK 5.5 billion resulting in pre-impairment profit of CZK 5.6 billion. And we had suffered risk charges in the overall amount of CZK 0.7 billion. All of this translates to net profit of CZK 4 billion. So we consider 2021 to be a very good year from perspective -- from 2 perspectives.