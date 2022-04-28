Q1 2022 Moneta Money Bank as Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Tomas Spurny - MONETA Money Bank, a.s. - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We will cover our presentation, which we published this morning, on the bank's website. So if I can have your attention on Page 4. We highlight our quarterly performance. First and foremost, the bank generated net profit of CZK 1.3 billion, it's a considerable year-on-year improvement as we increased profitability of the bank by 116% compared to Q1 '21 and 19% compared to fourth quarter of 2021.



The composition of key lines on the P&L, we've generated operating income of CZK 3 billion. This represents growth of nearly 13%. We've also accomplished to keep the cost base flat at CZK 1.5 billion. Please