Q2 2022 Moneta Money Bank as Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, we apologize for the technical difficulties and the delay in starting today's call. Welcome to the conference call of MONETA Money Bank regarding the first half of 2022 results. Please note that this conference call will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand over to Mr. Spurny, who will lead you through the conference call. Sir, please go ahead.



Tomas Spurny - MONETA Money Bank, a.s. - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I have the pleasure of presenting first half results of 2022. If I may ask your attention to Slide #2. We have delivered in the first half of the year, net profit of CZK 2.9 billion. This constitutes an increase of more than 100%. Net profit was delivered on the basis of operating income, which reached CZK 6.1 billion. We have improvement against comparable period of previous year of 13.1%. In terms of operating expenses, the bank incurred CZK 2.8 billion of costs. This constitutes a decrease of 1.9%, namely due to certain one-off that we had in recovering