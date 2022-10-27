Q3 2022 Moneta Money Bank as Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Tomas Spurny - MONETA Money Bank, a.s. - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, Tomas Spurny speaking. I have MONETA's management with me, and we will walk you through the presentation. I'll make the opening remarks.



So if we start on Page 2, MONETA's performance for the 9 months, we delivered net profit of CZK 4.1 billion. This actually exceeds the operating plan of the bank. It also exceeds in a way the initial guidance that we've provided. And thirdly, we believe that we have met and exceeded the analyst consensus. The net profit is constituted by operating income at the level of CZK 9.1 billion. where we garnered growth of 11.6